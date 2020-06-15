Authors Revealed For New Anthology Celebrating 40 Years of Star Wars With 40 Stories

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back landed in theaters on May 21, 1980, marking this year as the film’s 40th birthday. To celebrate, 40 writers have written 40 stories “reimagining” the film in an anthology arriving this November, just as Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View did with A New Hope.

Entitled From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, as StarWars.com announced, the book will feature tales retelling the film “through the eyes of background characters—heroes, villains, droids and creatures.”

While the full story line-up has yet to be announced, StarWars.com has published a sneak preview listing 39 of the 40 total authors who will be presenting an alternate take on the classic film:

Tom Angleberger

S.A. Chakraborty

Mike Chen

Adam Christopher

Zoraida Córdova

Delilah S. Dawson

Seth Dickinson

Tracey Deonn

Alexander Freed

Jason Fry

Christie Golden

Hank Green

Rob Hart

E. K. Johnston

Lydia Kang

Michael Kogge

R.F. Kuang

C.B. Lee

Mackenzi Lee

John Jackson Miller

Michael Moreci

Daniel José Older

Mark Oshiro

Amy Ratcliffe

Beth Revis

Lilliam Rivera

Cavan Scott

Emily Skrutskie

Karen Strong

Anne Toole

Catherynne M. Valente

Austin Walker

Martha Wells

Django Wexler

Kiersten White

Gary Whitta

Brittany N. Williams

Charles Yu

Jim Zub

Along with a few synopses:

Tracy Deonn’s story “delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.”

Seth Dickinson’s story “interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.”

Hank Green will “chronicle the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.”

Austin Walker’s story “explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.”

Martha Wells “reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.”

Mark Oshiro’s story will “recount the wampa’s tragic tale of loss and survival.”

As StarWars.com announced last week, all proceeds from the anthology will go to First Book, a non-profit that distributes books and other educational resources to a network of educators who work with children in need. Additionally, Penguin Random House will donate $100,000 to the organization, while Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children’s books.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will be published November 10, 2020 with Penguin Random House.

“* Starfield *” by pareeerica is licensed under CC BY 2.0