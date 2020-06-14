Jump in Now to the TorCon 2020 “Books & Brunch” Panel with Authors Jenn Lyons & Nathan Makaryk

It’s the fourth and final day (June 14) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The first event today is a live-reading, just in time for brunch. And what better to pair with your brunch than books? Join authors Jenn Lyons (The Ruin of Kings and the upcoming The Memory of Souls), and Nathan Makaryk (Nottingham and the upcoming Lionhearts) for a balanced brunchfest of book talk…and a sneak peek at their new books! The two will be joined by our moderator, Natalie Zutter (Den of Geek, Tor.com).

Jenn Lyons was a graphic artist and illustrator for 20 years and worked in video games for over a decade. She previously worked on The Saboteur and Lord of the Rings: Conquest at EA Games. She is based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Her epic fantasy saga A Chorus of Dragons began with last year’s The Ruin of Kings and The Name of All Things and continues with The Memory of Souls, due out August 25 from Tor.

Nathan Makaryk is a theater owner, playwright, director and actor, living in southern California. History and myth collide in his debut, Nottingham, a riveting saga of vengeance, redemption and war, perfect for fans of Game of Thrones. His follow-up, Lionhearts, is due out September 15 from Tor.

1 PM ET: “Books & Brunch” Facebook Live Reading series