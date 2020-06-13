Reminder! Join TorCon for Chaotic Communal Storytime at 5 PM ET

It’s Day 3 (June 13) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The second event today is Chaotic Communal Storytime, a storytelling collaboration between you and four of your favorite authors. Authors can take inspiration from anything to write stories that move us emotionally and transport us to other worlds. Now let’s see how they do when we’re the inspiration. Join K.A. Doore (The Unconquered City), S.L. Huang (Critical Point, Burning Roses), Arkady Martine (A Memory Called Empire), and Kit Rocha (Deal With the Devil) as they use your writing prompts to create a brand new story—and talk about their craft and inspirations along the way. Live on Zoom.

