Jump in Now for TorCon2020’s “Books & Brunch” Facebook Live Reading Series Featuring Mary Robinette Kowal

It’s Day 3 (June 13) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The first event today is a live-reading, just in time for brunch. And what better to pair with your brunch than books? Natalie Zutter (Den of Geek, Tor.com) will interview Hugo Award-Winning author Mary Robinette Kowal about her Lady Astronaut books, which include multiple award-winning The Calculating Stars and her upcoming book The Relentless Moon (out July 14!).

Kowal’s acclaimed series is an alternate history look at the Apollo Era space race that recasts the women of NASA—as seen in Hidden Figures—as the astronauts they aspired to be. She uses science fiction to powerfully examine the privilege, racism, sexism, mental health, and climate change that plague our world in these smart and entertaining book.

Join them for a balanced brunchfest of book talk…and a sneak peek at Relentless Moon.

1 PM ET: “Books & Brunch” Facebook Live Reading Series