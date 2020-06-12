Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is Coming to PS5

Miles Morales is front-and-center in the new Spider-Man game announced for PlayStation 5. Unveiled during Sony’s PS5 event, Spider-Man: Miles Morales picks up where the 2018 PS4 game Spider-Man left off, The Verge reports, after the character gets bitten by one of those pesky genetically altered spiders.

As with the first installment, this one is made by Insomniac Games. However, it’s not a sequel so much as an expansion, GameSpot reports.

“There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features,” Simon Rutter, PlayStation’s EVP head of European Business Operations, told The Telegram, per GameSpot.

There’s no official synopsis yet. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive on PS5 holiday 2020.

In other Miles-related news, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 began production earlier this week. Although there’s not yet a synopsis or a cast-list, producer Amy Pascal said in a 2018 Vanity Fair interview that Miles and Gwen Stacy will be the main characters of the sequel, which will also explore their friendship (and perhaps…more?). The film is slated for release October 7, 2022.