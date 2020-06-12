Tor.com

Sarah Pinsker’s Nebula Award-Winning A Song For A New Day Optioned for TV

Hot on the heels of its Nebula Award win for her latest novel A Song For A New Day, Jason T. Reed Productions has optioned Sarah Pinsker’s novel for television, according to Deadline.

A Song For A New Day is an extremely timely novel: it’s set after a pandemic that has seen public gatherings and concerts canceled around the country. Up and coming rock star Luce Cannon had just debuted a hit song, and in the time after the pandemic, she copes by playing illegal concerts for her fans.

At the same time, Rosemary Law spends all of her time in virtual reality as a customer service rep for a drone delivery service. When she gets a new job hooking up artists with fans in virtual reality, she’s forced to go out in public for the first time, where she meets Luce.

Reed, who’s worked on projects like Disney’s upcoming adaptation of Mulan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and TV shows The Crossing and Of Kings and Prophets, notes that Pinsker “has written an incredibly prescient and captivating novel. Her characters are really complex; they capture both the anxiety and resilience of living in trying times. We are excited to dig deeper into the world Sarah has created and to bring this emotional and relevant story to life.”

Jessica Matthews is set to develop the project, which doesn’t have an outlet, cast, or release date yet.

