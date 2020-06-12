Reminder: Catch Neil Gaiman and V.E. Schwab In Conversation Today at TorCon 2020

It’s the second day (June 12) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

Today’s panel is a conversation between V.E. Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue) and Neil Gaiman (The Annotated American Gods). These authors have created some of our all time favorite worlds, and now they’re together, live and in conversation. Join in the fun at 5 PM ET and ask them your questions via Crowdcast!

5 PM ET: Neil Gaiman and V.E. Schwab in conversation