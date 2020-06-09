Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The First Trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music Is Here

Tue Jun 9, 2020 9:41am 4 comments 3 Favorites [+]

Bill and Ted—and their time-traveling red phone booth—are back! Orion Pictures has released the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and in all this time, our favorite slacker-musician duo has never stopped being excellent to each other.

Despite having to deal with all the responsibilities that accompany middle-aged dadhood, the Wyld Stallyns are still partying on, dudes. But it seems as though their world-changing music has backfired somehow. Instructed to “save reality as we know it,” Bill and Ted decide to travel to the future, in which they’ve already written a song that will “unite the world,” and steal it from their future selves.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, per Slash Film:

Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William ‘Bill’ S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives August 21.

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.