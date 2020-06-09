The First Trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music Is Here

Bill and Ted—and their time-traveling red phone booth—are back! Orion Pictures has released the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and in all this time, our favorite slacker-musician duo has never stopped being excellent to each other.

Despite having to deal with all the responsibilities that accompany middle-aged dadhood, the Wyld Stallyns are still partying on, dudes. But it seems as though their world-changing music has backfired somehow. Instructed to “save reality as we know it,” Bill and Ted decide to travel to the future, in which they’ve already written a song that will “unite the world,” and steal it from their future selves.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, per Slash Film:

Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William ‘Bill’ S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives August 21.