Production Starts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Huzzah! Production has officially begun on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The news comes courtesy of Sony Imageworks lead animator Nick Kondo, who tweeted a GIF captioned “First day on the job!”

The GIF confirmed a 2022 release date, which was previously announced last November. While an official synopsis has yet to be released, producer Amy Pascal told Vanity Fair in 2018 that the as-yet-untitled sequel will center on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy and explore their romance. In the same interview, she also confirmed that a spin-off focusing on three of the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Women (Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon/Silk, and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman) is in the works.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra) and written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). There’s no word yet on whether Shameik Moore will be reprising his role as Miles Morales (although he’s the only cast-member listed on IMDb so far), and a cast-list has yet to be announced. The film will be released on October 7, 2022.