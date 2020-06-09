Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Production Starts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Tue Jun 9, 2020 12:15pm 3 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Photo: Sony Pictures Animation

Huzzah! Production has officially begun on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2The news comes courtesy of Sony Imageworks lead animator Nick Kondo, who tweeted a GIF captioned “First day on the job!”

The GIF confirmed a 2022 release date, which was previously announced last November. While an official synopsis has yet to be released, producer Amy Pascal told Vanity Fair in 2018 that the as-yet-untitled sequel will center on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy and explore their romance. In the same interview, she also confirmed that a spin-off focusing on three of the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Women (Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon/Silk, and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman) is in the works.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last AirbenderThe Legend of Korra) and written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). There’s no word yet on whether Shameik Moore will be reprising his role as Miles Morales (although he’s the only cast-member listed on IMDb so far), and a cast-list has yet to be announced. The film will be released on October 7, 2022.

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.