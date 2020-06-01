Tor.com

Witches on Strike: Revealing The Factory Witches of Lowell

Mon Jun 1, 2020
Photo: John Musco

We’re excited to share the cover for C. S. Malerich’s The Factory Witches of Lowell, a riveting historical fantasy about witches going on strike in the historical mill-town of Lowell, Massachusetts—arriving November 10th from Tordotcom Publishing!

Faced with abominable working conditions, unsympathetic owners, and hard-hearted managers, the mill girls of Lowell have had enough. They’re going on strike, and they have a secret weapon on their side: a little witchcraft to ensure that no one leaves the picket line.

For the young women of Lowell, Massachusetts, freedom means fair wages for fair work, decent room and board, and a chance to escape the cotton mills before lint stops up their lungs. When the Boston owners decide to raise the workers’ rent, the girls go on strike. Their ringleader is Judith Whittier, a newcomer to Lowell but not to class warfare. Judith has already seen one strike fold and she doesn’t intend to see it again. Fortunately Hannah, her best friend in the boardinghouse—and maybe first love?—has a gift for the dying art of witchcraft.

Cover design by Jaya Miceli, Cover photograph © Shutterstock and © GettyImages

 

C. S. Malerich grew up in northern New Jersey. In addition to writing, she has taught mythology to undergrads at the University of Maryland and pursued interests in folklore, cultural studies, and public health, sometimes all at once. Her fiction explores intersections of liberation and justice, with an infectious dance beat. Her work has appeared in Apparition LitAres Magazine, and the Among Animals anthologies. Her novel Fire & Locket was published in 2019.

