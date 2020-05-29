Tor.com

Watch the First Trailer for Curon, Netflix’s New Gothic Fantasy-Horror Series

Fri May 29, 2020

Get ready to add another darkly atmospheric, genre-blending international Netflix Original to your queue. The streaming service just released the first trailer for Curon, an Italian series that appears to be heading down the same heavily forested path as DarkMarianne, and The Rain

It begins with a familiar premise—a single mom and her two teenagers return to her hometown to reunite with her estranged father. There’s the usual small-town gothery: spooky legends, famous disappearances, only mildly cult-y traditional bonfires, and one lone clock tower that doesn’t seem terribly ominous even in the dark. But things quickly take a turn for the weird after the mom goes missing. Strangers in an increasingly stranger land, the kids stumble upon a curse that involves a truly goosebump-inducing take on the “Inside You There Are Two Wolves” meme.

Here’s the series’ official synopsis, from Netflix:

Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.

Curon drops on Netflix June 10.

