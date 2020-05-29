Sonic 2 is Officially in The Works

Screenshot: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures and Sega have officially put a sequel to this spring’s Sonic the Hedgehog into development, reports Variety. The sequel film will see the return of director Jeff Fowler, as well as writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

The first film hit theaters (remember those?) back in February, and was based on the classic Sega video game series, about a super-speedy alien hedgehog (played by Ben Schwartz) who ends up on Earth and is pursued by the US government and mad scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The movie hit some significant bumps following the release of its first trailer last year: the film had drastically redesigned Sonic, and the outcry was such that it prompted the studio to go back and redo the design completely, bringing him closer in line with his traditional appearance. The redesign prompted the film to slip from its 2019 release date to 2020.

That updated appearance made its debut in November, and the final product turned out to be a decent film, one that our reviewer said deserved a sequel. That wish appears to be granted. Variety notes that the film is in a pretty early stage of development, and that it hasn’t set up a production start date or even casting. As to what the film could be about, there’s no shortage of opportunities or potential. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a bit more of Sonic’s homeworld, or some other classic villains, like Shadow the Hedgehog or others.