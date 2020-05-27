Empathy Over Stigma: YA Authors On Making Mental Health Visible In Their Works

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Tor Teen YA authors hosted a conversation on mental health representation in YA fiction. Titled “Empathy Over Stigma,” the panel featured YA authors TJ Klune (The Extraordinaries), Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert), and Lauren Shippen (A Neon Darkness).

The trio sat down over Crowdcast to discuss the responsibility of writing about a frequently misrepresented topic, how they react to readers who don’t feel portrayed, changing people’s perceptions of therapy, tips for bad mental health days, first-person experiences vs. research, sensitivity readers, book recommendations, and much more. Watch the video above, and follow along below the jump for time-stamped questions.

[Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.]