What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 3

Attention all vampires and virgins, werewolves and swearwolves: What We Do in the Shadows will be back for another season. Deadline reports that FX has renewed the series, a spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s film of the same name, for season 3.

While there’s no word yet on a cast list, it’s safe to assume that all the members of the core cast—Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)—will likely be returning. We can also probably prepare ourselves for more guest stars and cameos like Mark Hamill as Jim the Vampire this season, the returns of Viago (Taika Waititi) and Vladimir (Jemaine Clement), and Tilda Swinton as herself in season 1.

They have risen…and been renewed for Season 3 of #ShadowsFX. pic.twitter.com/ec5I8VeuEH — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) May 22, 2020

Here’s the official season 2 synopsis, from FX:

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, returns for its second season, documenting the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

What We Do in the Shadows is currently in its second season, airing on Wednesdays on FX. The season finale will arrive on June 10. There’s no word yet on a release date for season 3.