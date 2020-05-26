Tor.com

Dark Will Return for Its Third Season June 27

Tue May 26, 2020

The third and final season of Dark will arrive on June 27. Netflix has revealed the return date of its German-language time-travel tragedy with a brand-new teaser that asks if the loop will “finally be broken.”

Spoilers ahead for season 2. 

A bunch of truly mind-blowing stuff went down during season 2 of Dark, stuff we won’t even attempt to explain without an advanced degree in quantum physics. Aside from all the myriad Electra and Oedipal and Grandfather Paradox familial reveals (IndieWire has a handy break-down here), we also confirmed some time-travel ground rules and filled in some lore. Oh, and then there’s that whole existence of alternate realities thing…

Will the characters be able to figure things out and prevent the apocalypse as they head into the final cycle?

For those of you who don’t want to do your own It’s Always Sunny conspiracy-wall work, the Dark fandom over on Twitter has compiled some useful family trees and timelines for your edification. (We can’t idependently verify the factual accuracy of any of these, because come on.)

Here’s the show’s official synopsis, from Netflix:

A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.

