S.J. Clarkson is Reportedly Directing a Female-Centric Marvel Movie for Sony

Sony is still trying to build out its Marvel / Spider-Man theatrical franchise, and has reportedly brought on S.J. Clarkson to direct a “female-centric” film within the franchise, according to Variety.

Variety notes that there’s little information about the project as of yet: no word on what the characters will be—although it reports that sources say that it could be based on Madame Web—and that there isn’t a writer or actor attached as of yet.

While Marvel Studios has taken the lead with its characters—and the two studios share custody of Spider-Man himself—Sony still holds the rights to a large number of characters in Spider-Man’s orbit, and has been working to build out its own interconnected franchise for them. In 2018, the studio released Venom, starring Tom Hardy, and plans for a sequel in 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The studio also plans to release Morbius in February 2021 (moved from its original July 30th, 2020 release date).

Along the way, it’s developed films based on Nightwatch, Kraven the Hunter, The Sinister Six, Madame Web, as well as a handful of others. The studio is also working on a sequel and spinoffs to its 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse, which utilized a multiverse concept. The studio was also working on Silver & Black, which would have seen Silver Sable and Black Cat team up, with Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights) set to direct, but that project has since been canceled. However, it seems as though it’s been resurrected for a television project.

Clearly, there’s a lot of potential for Clarkson to jump into here: Sony holds a ton of characters, and while it hasn’t yet had Marvel’s success with an overarching cinematic universe, it’s still a dream worth chasing. Clarkson, for her part, has a long track record with television projects (She directed the BBC’s Life on Mars, NBC’s Heroes, Netflix’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, and others), and had worked on a high-profile Game of Thrones prequel that was ultimately axed, and had signed on to direct Star Trek 4, although she eventually left that project.