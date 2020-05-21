Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa’s New Movie Is About a Vampire/Vampire Slayer Con Artist Duo

Photo of Peter Dinklage by Gage Skidmore licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 | Photo of Jason Momoa by Gage Skidmore licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

If you were sad that Tyrion and Khal Drogo never got to interact but also thought they would have absolutely destroyed their respective What We Do in the Shadows cameos, then oh, do we have the pitch for you. Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa’s new film is an action-horror buddy road movie about a vampire (Momoa) and a vampire slayer (Dinklage) who team up to run cons.

Or, as Deadline puts it:

Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them. The intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.

Entitled Good Bad & Undead, the film will be directed by Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) and is based on an “original idea” by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. Momoa and Dinklage will also produce, the outlet reports. There’s no word on other casting details, a production schedule, or a release date.

(The What We Do in the Shadows episode with all the famous vampire cameos, by the way, is season 1 episode 7, “The Trial.” You’re welcome.)

