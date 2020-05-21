The First Trailer for The Old Guard Shows How Hard It Is To Stay Immortal and Anonymous in the Modern Day

Imagine if you will: a group of immortal warriors fighting throughout history to try and keep the world safe. What happens when they enter the modern day when there are cameras and surveillance everywhere?

That’s the premise of a new film from Netflix, The Old Guard, which stars Charlize Theron as the leader of such a group. The streaming service debuted its first trailer for the film today, which is set to debut on the platform on July 10th.

Andy (played by Theron), leads a group of soldiers with “an extremely rare skillset”: they can be hurt, but not killed. We see this in action when she and her team are ambushed by a group of heavily armed rivals, who guns them down. Moments later, they’re back up on their feet and back in action.

When they come across Nile (Kiki Layne), a potential recruit with the same abilities, they begin putting her through the ropes in a world where it’s much tougher to do their job: “It’s nearly impossible to disappear in the world we live in today,” Andy tells Nile. To demonstrate her point, the trailer shows off Andy taking precautions: she deletes a picture of a selfie that she accidentally appeared in the background of.

Her caution seems to be there for a good reason: there’s a shadowy organization out there that knows about them and has been working to capture the members of Andy’s team, with the intent of figuring out what makes them immortal, and profiting off of their DNA.

The film is based off of a comic book authored by Greg Rucka (published in 2017 — you can read the first issue online here) and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights). It also stars Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, and Veronica Ngo.

The film will debut on Netflix on July 10th.