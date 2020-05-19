Tor.com

Steve Carrell Reboots the Space Race in a New Trailer for Space Force

Tue May 19, 2020

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy Space Force, which stars The Office‘s Steve Carrell as General Mark Naird as he’s promoted to lead the United States’ newest branch of the military, Space Force.

In the first trailer for the series (which debuted earlier this month), we saw a reluctant Carrell in action as he’s trying to figure out how to lead the branch, and how they get into space amidst all of the chaos as they work to get organized. This latest trailer gives us a better idea of what he’s up against, and what he’s trying to do: essentially get America back into space, to the Moon and potentially beyond.

It looks as though that’ll keep him busy: He’s overseeing rocket launches that don’t go well, recruiting potential astronauts, figuring out how to train soldiers to deploy up on the surface of the Moon, steering clear of rival branches, and trying to stay alive in a space suit. While the show doesn’t look as though it’ll have The Office‘s mockumentary style, it does look like fans will find plenty that they’ll recognize: blustery characters, deadpan humor, inadvertent accidents, and more.

Carrell is reuniting with The Office creator Greg Daniels, it’s set to debut on Netflix on May 29th. When it debuts, it’ll come with an excellent roster of comedic actors: Lisa Kudrow (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), John Malkovich (The New Pope, Crossbones), Ben Schwartz (Ducktails, Parks and Recreation), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich (The Hot Zone, The Americans), the late Fred Willard (Modern Family), Diana Silvers (Ma, Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alex Sparrow (UnREAL), and Don Lake (NCIS).

