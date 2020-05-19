Download a Free eBook of Tooth and Claw by Jo Walton Before May 23!

Everyone in this novel is a dragon and now you can read it for free.

This week, the Tor.com eBook Club is offering Tooth and Claw by Jo Walton, a novel filled with a world of politics and train stations, of churchmen and family retainers, of courtship and country houses….

Tooth and Claw is a fantasy tale of a family dealing with the death of their father, of a son who goes to law for his inheritance, a son who agonizes over his father’s deathbed confession, a daughter who falls in love, a daughter who becomes involved in the abolition movement, and a daughter sacrificing herself for her husband. And everyone in the story is a dragon, red in tooth and claw.

Download before 11:59 PM ET, May 22, 2020.

