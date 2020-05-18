Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Will Be Released July 31

Mon May 18, 2020 9:50am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will arrive on July 31! Netflix made the announcement on Monday with a video featuring all seven Hargreeves kids socially distancing at home (and dancing to “I Think We’re Alone Now,” naturally).

Spoilers ahead for season 1. 

First, some friendly spoilers space.

 

 

 

 

That’s about 6 feet right?

 

 

 

How about now?

 

 

 

While a trailer for season 2 has yet to be released, it’s probably safe to assume that the show will pick up right where it ended, when the Hargreeves all travel back in time after they fail to stop the Apocalypse caused by Vanya as the White Violin. (Our bickering, suit-clad assassins, Hazel and Cha-Cha, manage to escape as well). The episode titles appear to support this. According to the Writers Guild of America West website, season 2 episode 1 will be called “Right Back Where We Started.” You can find the full list of episode titles here.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, about a dysfunctional family of estranged former child-superheroes who reunite after their father’s murder. Season 1 premiered on February 15, 2019, and the show was renewed later that April. All 10 episodes of season 2 will arrive on Netflix July 31.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.