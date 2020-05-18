The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Will Be Released July 31

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will arrive on July 31! Netflix made the announcement on Monday with a video featuring all seven Hargreeves kids socially distancing at home (and dancing to “I Think We’re Alone Now,” naturally).

Spoilers ahead for season 1.

First, some friendly spoilers space.

That’s about 6 feet right?

How about now?

While a trailer for season 2 has yet to be released, it’s probably safe to assume that the show will pick up right where it ended, when the Hargreeves all travel back in time after they fail to stop the Apocalypse caused by Vanya as the White Violin. (Our bickering, suit-clad assassins, Hazel and Cha-Cha, manage to escape as well). The episode titles appear to support this. According to the Writers Guild of America West website, season 2 episode 1 will be called “Right Back Where We Started.” You can find the full list of episode titles here.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, about a dysfunctional family of estranged former child-superheroes who reunite after their father’s murder. Season 1 premiered on February 15, 2019, and the show was renewed later that April. All 10 episodes of season 2 will arrive on Netflix July 31.