Announcing the 2019 BSFA Award Winners

The British Science Fiction Association has announced the winners of the BSFA Awards for works published in 2019. The Awards were presented on YouTube by Allen Stroud and Luke Nicklin. Congratulations to all the nominees!

Winners for each category appear in bold.

Best Novel:

Juliet E McKenna – The Green Man’s Foe (Wizard’s Tower Press)

Emma Newman – Atlas Alone (Gollancz)

Gareth L Powell – Fleet of Knives (Titan Books)

Adrian Tchaikovsky – Children of Ruin (Tor)

Tade Thompson – The Rosewater Insurrection (Orbit)

Best Shorter Fiction:

Becky Chambers – To Be Taught, If Fortunate (Hodder & Stoughton)

Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone – This is How You Lose the Time War (Jo Fletcher Books)

Fiona Moore – Jolene (Interzone #283)

Gareth L Powell – Ragged Alice (Tor.com)

Tade Thompson – The Survival of Molly Southbourne (Tor.com)

Ian Whates – For Your Own Good (Wourism and Other Stories, Luna Press)

Best Non-Fiction:

Farah Mendlesohn – The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein (Unbound)

Glyn Morgan & C Palmer-Patel (Eds) – Sideways in Time: Critical Essays on Alternate History Fiction (Liverpool University Press)

Gareth L Powell – About Writing (Luna Press)

Adam Roberts – HG Wells: A Literary Life (Palgrave Macmillan)

Jo Lindsay Walton – Away Day: Star Trek and the Utopia of Merit (Big Echo)

Best Artwork: