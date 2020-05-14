Who’s Not Returning? Patrick Stewart Gives Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Update

In between reading all of Shakespeare’s sonnets to Twitter, Sir Patrick Stewart has found time to sit down for a video interview about Star Trek: Picard. Speaking to GoldDerby, the actor gave an update on the show’s second season, hinting at upcoming storylines, possible guest stars, and one character who might not be returning.

Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard season one’s ending ahead.

Although production has been put on indefinite pause due to the coronavirus, the writer’s room has apparently been hard at work. In the interview, per Trek Movie, Stewart revealed that “everybody is writing” and keeping him updated via video conferences, including one long meeting planned for this week addressing the development of “certain aspects” of season 2.

“There are startling events predicted in season two,” he teased. “I am so excited about them, because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it.”

While he couldn’t go into more detail about the plot, he did specifically address the consequences of season 1’s conclusion, in which Picard gets uploaded into a brand-new synthetic body.

“Brilliantly and wonderfully they were able to perform surgery on me in such a way that I survived and came back,” he said, per Trek Movie. “But, now with an artificial life inside me – not a subservient cruel one like the Borg, but we shall see. We don’t know how Picard is going to live with this new condition which has become part of his life, which is going to extend his life.”

Other cool tidbits from the interview include:

Patrick Stewart bought the chair he woke up in during Picard’s very final scene with Data, so he could have a memento from that moment. “That’s how sentimental and emotional I’ve been about all of this.”

Stewart also discussed how coming to terms with the Borg–and specifically the scene where Hugh tours Picard through the Borg Reclamation Project–“really led to this first series”.

Although Stewart knew how the first season would play out, he didn’t know Picard was going to get transferred to a synthetic body in the finale until he got the script for that episode!

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart said he’s “very hopeful we will see more of The Next Generation crew before we say goodbye to Picard,” name-dropping the episode “Nepenthe” as a good example of how to handle returning Star Trek vets. He also thinks that “we may have said goodbye” to Harry Treadaway’s character Narek, whose fate was left up to the Synths.

Narek isn’t the only character fans might have bid farewell to for good. Back in March, Brent Spiner revealed that he’s done playing Data once and for all, but said he would “absolutely” want to reprise his other role as Dr. Altan Inigo Soong for subsequent seasons.

As for other stars, the only one confirmed so far (besides Picard himself, of course) is Guinan, with Stewart having dropped by The View to invite Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her Star Trek: The Next Generation role. Meanwhile, LeVar Burton has strongly hinted that he’ll be reprising his TNG role as Geordi LaForge.

There’s no word yet on when the show will resume filming or a season 2 airdate. Watch the full interview above.