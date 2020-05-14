Download the March/April 2020 Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter

Tor.com

Thu May 14, 2020 8:00am 2 Favorites [+]

Note: In case you aren’t already, be sure to sign up for the Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter so you can get the April-May Short Fiction bundle!

 

This month, we’re featuring stories by:
  • Zin E. Rocklyn
  • Mark Lawrence
  • Alex Sherman
  • Naomi Kritzer
  • Ian Rogers
  • Fran Wilde
  • Melissa Marr
  • S. Qiouyi Lu

Download the story bundle—available in epub, mobi, and PDF formats—in one bundle here:

EPUB (29 MB)

MOBI (59 MB)

PDF (124 MB)

Note: If you’re having issues with the download process, please email [email protected].

