Disney is Adapting Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson Series for Disney +

Screenshot: Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series is getting another adaptation: today on Twitter, he and his wife Becky announced that Disney will be making a TV series for its streaming service, Disney +.

Riordan didn’t reveal any additional details beyond the pickup: just that it’ll be coming to the streaming platform in some form. In a followup statement (via Variety), the author indicated that the project would be a television series:

We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.

The five-book series (The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian), followed a boy (and demigod) named Percy who begins to encounter the mythological creatures and figures of Mount Olympus, and is accused by Zeus of stealing his master lightning bolt.

The novels have been adapted before: Chris Columbus helmed a film based on the first novel, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010, while Thor Freudenthal directed a sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013. However, the films didn’t catch on, and a third installment of the film series, The Titan’s Curse, never went before cameras.

The films were produced by 20th Century Fox, and after Disney acquired the studio, it seems as though it’s looking for a second chance at the story for its own platform. The YA series feels as though it’ll be well-suited for Disney’s family-friendly attitude towards projects on the platform, and hopefully, it’ll be more successful this time around.