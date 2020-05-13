Tordotcom Publishing Unveils New Logo, Celebrating 5 Years of Award-Winning Novels and Novellas

As Tordotcom Publishing approaches our fifth anniversary, we’re excited to celebrate by unveiling a new logo: a fresh, modern design that fully encompasses all the many different stories that we are proud to publish.

Stubby the Rocket has graced our pages from our very first book to our latest release (and rest assured, Stubby will still be our magazine masthead), but this new logo shows that Tordotcom Publishing doesn’t only publish science fiction. We provide a home for emerging and established writers of all types of SFF, from epic fantasy to wuxia, cyberpunk, fantasy romance, Africanfuturism, and so much more. Our authors reinvent American history, turn Cthulian horror upside-down, and create portals to unexplored worlds—this logo will serve as a reminder to keep pushing boundaries and continue publishing some of the most exciting work in the genre.

Irene Gallo, Publisher Tordotcom:

“The rocket (that we continue to love and adore) was not initially designed as an imprint logo. Switching to this logo-type gave us a chance to further solidify Tordotcom as an imprint, have our full name proudly displayed on our books, and help us represent the breadth of voices that we have the honor to publish.”

Our thanks to Drive Communications for their work on the design, and to all the authors, editors, agents, artists, and many other people on the Tordotcom team who work so hard to bring our books to life. And a special thank you to our readers, who make it all possible.