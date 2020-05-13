Neil Gaiman Reveals Star-Studded Cast of Audible’s Sandman Adaptation, Released July 15

James McAvoy as Morpheus! Riz Ahmed as The Corinthian! Michael Sheen as Lucifer! Neil Gaiman has shared the complete cast of Audible and DC’s forthcoming adaptation of The Sandman, and the line-up is full of famous voices.

(You can also find a full-sized image of the complete cast-list here.)

You are going to be able to listen to the full cast #TheSandmanAudio at @audible from July 15th. This will be @DirkMaggs' adaptation of the first 3 Graphic Novels.

The author also revealed that the adaptation will consist of the first three graphic novels: Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. As previously announced, his frequent collaborator Dirk Maggs (who’s also behind the radio play versions of Neverwhere, Anansi Boys, Good Omens, and Stardust), will adapt and direct. Meanwhile, Gaiman will serve as co-executive producer in addition to his duties as narrator, and award-winning composer James Hannigan (BBC’S Neverwhere and Good Omens) will write the score.

Here’s the adaptation’s official synopsis, from Audible:

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus – the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination – is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

The Sandman arrives on Audible July 15.

In other news, Netflix’s upcoming adaptation The Sandman is making a lot more progress than fans had previously thought. In April, Gaiman revealed that “everything was ready to go into production” prior to the lockdown, sharing that the first season’s scripts had been written, casting had begun, directors had been hired, and sets were being built. There’s no word yet on a release date.