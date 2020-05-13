Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles Is Heading to AMC

A television adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles is headed to AMC, according to Variety. In addition to that series, an adaptation of another of Rice’s novels, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, will also debut on the network.

Rice and her team have been working on a television series based on her classic vampire series for a couple of years. In 2017, Rice sold the rights to Paramount for a new TV project, with Bryan Fuller (creator of Hannibal, American Gods, and Star Trek: Discovery), set to assist. Hulu then picked up the rights to the project, while Dee Johnson was brought on as showrunner.

But Hulu passed on the series late last year, with the indication that Rice was working to see who else might be interested, along with the rights to her Mayfair Witches trilogy.

That new home is now AMC, and the two shows now join the likes of The Walking Dead (and associated spinoffs), NOS4A2, The Terror, Preacher, Pantheon, and others. The Vampire Chronicles will certainly not be wanting for material: Rice has published 13 novels in the series over the years, while the Mayfair Witches consists of three novels (The Witching Hour, Lasher, and Taltos), which should be plenty of material for AMC to work with in the years ahead.

Rice hinted that the two shows might be part of an interconnected universe on television:

It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”

AMC did not say when the shows would debut on the network.