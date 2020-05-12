Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Subterranean Press Announces Special Edition of Ted Chiang’s Exhalation

Tue May 12, 2020 11:20am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]
Photo: Alan Berner

Subterranean Press is producing a special edition of Ted Chiang’s collection of short fiction, Exhalation, featuring a new cover by Dadu Shin.

Exhalation was originally published in 2019 by Knopf, collecting nine of Chiang’s recent shorter works, including two originals, “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” and “Omphalos”, both of which earned Hugo nominations (“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” was also nominated for a Nebula Award for Best Novella).

The limited edition from Subterranean Press will publish in July.

Subterranean Press designer Najeebah Al-Ghadban provided some insight into the illustrations:

This special edition of Ted Chiang’s Exhalation utilizes color and illustration throughout its design to enter and create an otherworldly realm. The illustrations, by artist Dadu Shin, establish all that is painterly and human while the interruption of blue gradations of color, both in the text and on the page, expose a multidimensional plane within the confines of the very flat and physical page. Color here stands in place of time and light, and through the breadth of its shades and uses, highlights and exposes the subtleties of the worlds Ted builds in his collection of stories.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.