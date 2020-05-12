Subterranean Press Announces Special Edition of Ted Chiang’s Exhalation

Subterranean Press is producing a special edition of Ted Chiang’s collection of short fiction, Exhalation, featuring a new cover by Dadu Shin.
Exhalation was originally published in 2019 by Knopf, collecting nine of Chiang’s recent shorter works, including two originals, “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” and “Omphalos”, both of which earned Hugo nominations (“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” was also nominated for a Nebula Award for Best Novella).
The limited edition from Subterranean Press will publish in July.
Subterranean Press designer Najeebah Al-Ghadban provided some insight into the illustrations:
This special edition of Ted Chiang’s Exhalation utilizes color and illustration throughout its design to enter and create an otherworldly realm. The illustrations, by artist Dadu Shin, establish all that is painterly and human while the interruption of blue gradations of color, both in the text and on the page, expose a multidimensional plane within the confines of the very flat and physical page. Color here stands in place of time and light, and through the breadth of its shades and uses, highlights and exposes the subtleties of the worlds Ted builds in his collection of stories.
Comment Preview