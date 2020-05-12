Subterranean Press Announces Special Edition of Ted Chiang’s Exhalation

Photo: Alan Berner

Subterranean Press is producing a special edition of Ted Chiang’s collection of short fiction, Exhalation, featuring a new cover by Dadu Shin.

Exhalation was originally published in 2019 by Knopf, collecting nine of Chiang’s recent shorter works, including two originals, “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” and “Omphalos”, both of which earned Hugo nominations (“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” was also nominated for a Nebula Award for Best Novella).

The limited edition from Subterranean Press will publish in July.

Subterranean Press designer Najeebah Al-Ghadban provided some insight into the illustrations: