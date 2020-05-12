Katee Sackhoff Is Reportedly Joining The Mandalorian’s Second Season as Her Clone Wars Character

Image: Lucasfilm

It looks as though The Mandalorian is adding another character from The Clone Wars to its roster. Slashfilm is reporting that Katee Sackhoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in its forthcoming season. If it’s true, it’ll be the latest character to make the jump from animation to live action.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season one.

The next season of The Mandalorian is set to hit Disney + in October (which Disney CEO Bob Chapek says will be released on time), and will reportedly be pulling in a number of other characters from around the Star Wars franchise. Rosario Dawson will reportedly play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, while word recently broke that Temuera Morrison will join the cast as Boba Fett (and potentially, Captain Rex).

Those rumors point to a neat tie-in with The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows, as all three characters played a fairly pivotal role in both.

Bo-Katan was first introduced in The Clone Wars‘ fourth season as a member of Death Watch, a Mandalorian terrorist outfit (the group appears in flashbacks in The Mandalorian). When the Mandalorians are later taken over by former Sith apprentice Darth Maul, she works with Ahsoka to free her people at the end of the Clone Wars, and became Mandalore’s regent.

She later appears in Rebels, and was forced from power during the Empire’s rule. She eventually helps some other Mandalorians looking to retake the planet, Ursa Wren and her daughter Sabine, and played a key role in retaking the planet. She was also the last person we saw in the series who had possession of the Darksaber, which Moff Gideon acquired and used in The Mandalorian‘s first season.

Sackhoff, known for playing Starbuck in SCI FI’s reboot of Battlestar Galactica, has voiced the character throughout her appearances in the animated shows, and would help bring the character into the real world. Rumors about Ahsoka and Boba Fett have hinted that they’ll only be making a brief appearance, and it isn’t entirely clear how their paths will cross with Din Djarin and The Child. But, with a third season of The Mandalorian apparently in the works, and the fact that Disney is looking into developing spinoff shows based on the characters from The Mandalorian, it seems likely that we could see them reappear at some point down the road.