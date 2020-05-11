Tor.com

CBS’s The Twilight Zone Reboot Returns on June 25th. Watch the Trailer.

Mon May 11, 2020 1:55pm 3 comments Favorite This

CBS has announced when the second season of its reboot of The Twilight Zone will begin streaming: June 25th. The network also released a trailer, showing off what to expect, promising more trippy science fiction conundrums.

The series is a modern reimagination of the original series by Rod Sterling, hosted by Us and Get Out’s Jordan Peele. The network premiered the first season in April 2019, with new episodes every week. This time around, CBS will release the entire season all at once, allowing viewers to binge the entire show in June.

Like the prior season, Season 2 will feature a whole new group of actors, including Arrested Development’s Tony Hale, Firefly’s Morena Baccarin, Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson, Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Joel McHale, and Law & Order: SVU’s Chris Meloni, among others.

