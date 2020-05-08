The Producers of Midsommar and Parasite Are Teaming Up for an English-Language Remake of Save the Green Planet!

Screenshot: Koch Lorber Films

Midsommar and Parasite were two of the biggest movies of 2019, and now, the producers behind both films are teaming up for an English-language remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s cult 2003 sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet! Deadline reports that Midsommar director Ari Aster and his producing partner Lars Knudsen will produce through their company Square Peg, with Parasite producer CJ Group financing and producing the film as well.

According to Deadline, Jang will reprise his role as director, while Succession‘s Will Tracy will be adapting the screenplay. Executive producers include Miky Lee, Vice Chariwoman of CJ Group, and CJ Entertainment’s Young-ki Cho and Jerry Ko, the outlet reports, while Aster, Knudsen will produce alongside Francis Chung, CJ Group’s Head of U.S. Productions.

A statement from Aster and Knudsen indicates that Jang was “passionate about revisiting” his film, “bringing it to the US and updating it to reflect the mess of the world today.”

“Swinging with youthful abandon between white-knuckle suspense, absurd slapstick, grim horror and a deeply felt (and earned) sense of tragedy, Save The Green Planet! is one of the most remarkable films to come out of South Korea – among this recent wave or any wave, for that matter,” they said, according to Deadline.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, from Rotten Tomatoes: