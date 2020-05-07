A New Trailer for TNT’s Snowpiercer Teases a Tense Class Revolution

TNT has dropped a new trailer for its forthcoming series Snowpiercer, showing off the start of a brutal revolution aboard a dystopian, train-inhabiting society in the distant future.

The series is based on the 2013 film by Bong Joon-ho, itself based on the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige. Set in the far future, Earth has become a frozen wasteland after attempts to mitigate climate change went bad, forcing humanity to shelter in a massive train that continually circles the planet. Within those train cars is a society that’s rigidly segmented by class, with the wealthy elite sequestered in the train’s front cars, and the poor huddled in the back.

This new trailer shows off more of what to expect: a class struggle aboard the train, led by Layton Well (Daveed Diggs), against the Voice of the Train, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly). There are violent confrontations, frozen limbs, and frozen cows.

The film received considerable acclaim from critics and viewers, and a couple of years later, it was picked up for a television adaptation. The project went through considerable over the last five years: it lost its first showrunner, Josh Friedman over creative differences, while the series pilot director Scott Derrickson said that he wouldn’t reshoot his work, and the pilot was almost entirely reshot by director James Hawes.

Despite those issues, the series has since been renewed for a second season. The show was set to be released on May 31st, but TNT bumped the date up to May 17th.