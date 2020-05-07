Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

A New Trailer for TNT’s Snowpiercer Teases a Tense Class Revolution

Thu May 7, 2020 3:21pm Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]

TNT has dropped a new trailer for its forthcoming series Snowpiercer, showing off the start of a brutal revolution aboard a dystopian, train-inhabiting society in the distant future.

The series is based on the 2013 film by Bong Joon-ho, itself based on the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige. Set in the far future, Earth has become a frozen wasteland after attempts to mitigate climate change went bad, forcing humanity to shelter in a massive train that continually circles the planet. Within those train cars is a society that’s rigidly segmented by class, with the wealthy elite sequestered in the train’s front cars, and the poor huddled in the back.

This new trailer shows off more of what to expect: a class struggle aboard the train, led by Layton Well (Daveed Diggs), against the Voice of the Train, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly). There are violent confrontations, frozen limbs, and frozen cows.

The film received considerable acclaim from critics and viewers, and a couple of years later, it was picked up for a television adaptation. The project went through considerable over the last five years: it lost its first showrunner, Josh Friedman over creative differences, while the series pilot director Scott Derrickson said that he wouldn’t reshoot his work, and the pilot was almost entirely reshot by director James Hawes.

Despite those issues, the series has since been renewed for a second season. The show was set to be released on May 31st, but TNT bumped the date up to May 17th.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.