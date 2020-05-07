Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Andy Serkis Will Read to You All of The Hobbit for 12 Hours Straight

Thu May 7, 2020 10:48am 5 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Source: Twitter.com/AndySerkis

First, you let Harry Potter himself read to you the very first chapter of Harry PotterNow, allow Gollum to read to you the entirety of The Hobbit in one sitting—that’s right, all 287-320 pages of it (depending on your edition). To raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, actor Andy Serkis has announced that he’ll be embarking on a “12 hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth,” reading J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings prequel “from cover to cover, there and back again.”

As Serkis explains on the #Hobbitathon GoFundMe page, fans can start tuning in on Friday, May 8 at 10 am BST (that’s 5 am EST and 2 am PST for early-birds in the US), with the link shared on GoFundMe and the actor’s social media prior to the reading. The target goal of the fundraiser is £100,000, which will be split evenly between two UK charities: Best Beginnings—which works with new parents, families with young children, pregnant families, babies, and toddlers—and NHS Charities Together, an umbrella organization for all the official charities of the UK’s National Health Service.

In a teaser video released earlier this week, the actor also revealed that he’s currently hard at work doing edits for Venom 2, which he’s directing, and showed off an extremely true-to-scale Gollum puppet who apparently just hangs out in his office. (Watch until the end for a surprise.)

There’s no word yet on whether Serkis will be reading the whole thing in his Gollum voice.

Buy The Unconquered City from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.