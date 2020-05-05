Watch the First Trailer for Space Force, a Sci-Fi Comedy from the Team Behind The Office

If all this social distancing has you missing the politics, back-stabbing, awkward small-talk, questionable water cooler interactions, and general wackiness that comes with working in an actual office, then you might want to check out Netflix’s new sci-fi comedy series, Space Force. Created by “the guys who brought you The Office” and starring our very own Michael Scott (that is, Steve Carell), the series just dropped its first trailer.

It all begins when General Mark R. Naird (Carell) is put in charge of a newly created military branch, the titular Space Force. No one’s particularly happy about this announcement (he overhears one colleague describing his tenure as a “complete shitshow”), least of all Naird himself. As he faces off against scientists and uncooperative coworkers, he has to figure out how to militarize space while dealing with exploding prototypes (the cost of four new middle schools!), Congressional hearings, high blood pressure, stuff that raises his high blood pressure (i.e. his daughter getting suspended), and other stressors on the job. Too bad his only coping mechanism seems to be holing up in his office while performing full-length renditions of “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys.

Space Force stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard, and Noah Emmerich. It arrives on Netflix May 29.