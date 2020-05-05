Revealing A History of What Comes Next by Sylvain Neuvel, Author of The Themis Files

Photo: James Andrew Rosen

We are so excited to share the cover for A History of What Comes Next, a first contact alternate history thriller from Sylvain Neuvel! A History of What Comes Next will publish in February 2021 from Tor.com Publishing.

Showing that truth is stranger than fiction, Sylvain Neuvel’s A History of What Comes Next weaves a sci-fi thriller that blends a fast moving, darkly satirical look at 1940s rocketry with the amorality of progress, and the nature of violence.

Always run, never fight.

Preserve the knowledge.

Survive at all cost.

Take them to the stars. Over 99 identical generations, Mia’s family has shaped human history to push them to the stars, making brutal, wrenching choices and sacrificing countless lives. Her turn comes at the dawn of the age of rocketry. Her mission: to lure Wernher Von Braun away from the Nazi party and into the American rocket program, and secure the future of the space race. But Mia’s family is not the only group pushing the levers of history: an even more ruthless enemy lurks behind the scenes. A darkly satirical first contact thriller, as seen through the eyes of the women who make progress possible and the men who are determined to stop them…

Sylvain Neuvel has taught linguistics in India, and worked as a software engineer in Montreal. He is also a certified translator, though he wishes he were an astronaut. His girlfriend would have him believe that he has too many toys, so he writes about aliens and giant robots as a blatant excuse to build action figures (for his son, of course). His debut, Sleeping Giants, was described by NPR as “one of the most promising series kickoffs in recent memory.”