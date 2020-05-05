Join Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Book Club on May 6

This Wednesday, Amazon’s forthcoming Wheel of Time series is starting a Twitter-wide book club to read through Robert Jordan’s first WoT volume, The Eye of the World!

For this inaugural meeting, they’ll be discussing the prologue through the first two chapters. Click through for details on how to read the chapters and join along!

Step One:

Read the Prologue and Chapters 1 and 2, courtesy of Tor Books.

Step Two:

Follow the #TwitterofTime book club hashtag, beginning at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Are you ready, #TwitterOfTime? The #WOTonPrime Book Club starts @ 10AM PDT on May 6th! For our first session, we’ll be discussing the Prologue and Chapters 1 & 2 of The Eye of the World, so get out your books and start reading! — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) April 27, 2020

And that’s all you need to do! Will we be on hand to explain just what the heck is going on in that prologue? Will we enjoy the crisp spring(-ish) air of Emond’s Field? Will we see some cast members jump in? Will the hashtag, dare we say it, trend? See you there!