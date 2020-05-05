Tor.com

Join Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Book Club on May 6

Tue May 5, 2020

This Wednesday, Amazon’s forthcoming Wheel of Time series is starting a Twitter-wide book club to read through Robert Jordan’s first WoT volume, The Eye of the World!

For this inaugural meeting, they’ll be discussing the prologue through the first two chapters. Click through for details on how to read the chapters and join along!

Read the Prologue and Chapters 1 and 2, courtesy of Tor Books.

Follow the #TwitterofTime book club hashtag, beginning at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

And that’s all you need to do! Will we be on hand to explain just what the heck is going on in that prologue? Will we enjoy the crisp spring(-ish) air of Emond’s Field? Will we see some cast members jump in? Will the hashtag, dare we say it, trend? See you there!

Buy The Eye of the World: Book One of The Wheel of Time from:

