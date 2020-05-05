Tor.com

Allow Daniel Radcliffe to Read to You the First Chapter of Harry Potter

Tue May 5, 2020 10:13am 4 comments 6 Favorites [+]
Like the extended Doctor Who family and the folks behind Dungeons & Dragons, the good Muggles at Wizarding World, the official Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fan-hub, are encouraging fans to stay home with freebies and virtual events. This week, the site made a surprise announcement to launch #HarryPotterAtHome, a project where past cast-members of both franchises and other celebrities will read to you all 17 chapters of book one, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. First up is none other than Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

In the video, hosted on the Wizarding World website, Radcliffe reads the entire first chapter, “The Boy Who Lived,” with fan-art by readers of all ages and from all over the world interspersed throughout. (Fans interested in participating can find details here.) There’s also an audio-only version over on Spotify.

According to the announcement, one celebrity-read chapter will be uploaded onto the site every week. While the entire line-up has yet to be announced, fans can expect Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne, Noma Dumezweni, Claudia Kim, Dakota Fanning, and David Beckham among those lending their dulcet tones to J.K. Rowling’s series. Tune in next week for chapter 2, “The Vanishing Glass,” and feel free to follow along with Tor.com’s very own re-read of Harry Potter.

