Crowley and Aziraphale Weather the Lockdown on Good Omens’ 30th Anniversary

It’s the 30th anniversary of Good Omens’ publication, so Neil Gaiman, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and the other folx involved with last year’s miniseries have offered up a brand new scene. As a (literal) treat.

Said scene doesn’t feature the actors on screen except for one sneaky hand (can you imagine those two trying to dye/bleach their hair right now?), but you can certainly hear their voices and see a lot of lovely items in the angel’s Soho bookshop as Aziraphale gives Crowley a ring during these trying times.

What are they up to? Well, Crowley, after his usual fashion, is considering sleeping through the whole thing. He’s bored, you see, and certainly not evil enough to want to make people more miserable than they already are. Aziraphale, on the other hand, has taken to pandemic baking now that he can’t go out for his usual goods. (He even gave some would-be robbers a bunch of cake to take home after they got a stern talking to.)

Crowley offers to come hole up with the angel and keep him company, but Aziraphale insists that they maintain the lockdown parameters because rules, you see. Which is why I’m hoping Crowley ignores him and shows up in two days time with a case of wine like he never heard the suggestion to stay at home. He needs to watch the angel eat cake, after all.

Well, someone should.