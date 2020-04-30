Trailer for the Final Season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Ponders Etheria’s Fate

The final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is fast-approaching, and we’ve finally got a trailer to match the epic scale of what’s to come.

With a slow-burn version of the show’s exhilarating theme, we get the chance to properly dread what’s coming for Adora and her friends. There are so many questions that need answering, and this trailer offers plenty of delicious clues: Will Adora and Catra have to work together in the fight against Horde Prime? Will the power of She-Ra still manage to work its way through Adora, even without her sword? How will Etheria fare when thrust onto a galactic stage it never knew it was a part of?

The good news is, we’re getting closer and closer to having those questions answered. The bad news is, once they’re answered the show will be over. Even knowing that this was what showrunner Noelle Stevenson always intended, we’re going to have to find brand new ways to console ourselves without it’s fabulous presence.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power‘s final season will be available on Netflix on May 15h.