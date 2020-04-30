Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Trailer for the Final Season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Ponders Etheria’s Fate

Thu Apr 30, 2020 1:39pm 3 comments 1 Favorite [+]

The final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is fast-approaching, and we’ve finally got a trailer to match the epic scale of what’s to come.

With a slow-burn version of the show’s exhilarating theme, we get the chance to properly dread what’s coming for Adora and her friends. There are so many questions that need answering, and this trailer offers plenty of delicious clues: Will Adora and Catra have to work together in the fight against Horde Prime? Will the power of She-Ra still manage to work its way through Adora, even without her sword? How will Etheria fare when thrust onto a galactic stage it never knew it was a part of?

The good news is, we’re getting closer and closer to having those questions answered. The bad news is, once they’re answered the show will be over. Even knowing that this was what showrunner Noelle Stevenson always intended, we’re going to have to find brand new ways to console ourselves without it’s fabulous presence.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power‘s final season will be available on Netflix on May 15h.

 

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.