Patty Jenkins Has Sold the Pitch for a Wonder Woman Amazonian Spin-Off

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

We’re one step closer to an Amazonian spin-off movie! Speaking to Total Film Magazine, per its sister publication Games Radar, director Patty Jenkins confirmed that she and Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer Geoff Johns have sold the pitch for a Wonder Woman spin-off centered around the denizens of Themyscira.

This time around, however, she won’t be stepping into the director’s chair. Jenkins told TFM that she plans to produce the film, but is “going to try really hard not to” direct. The filmmaker did not reveal any plot details in the interview, but she did confirm that the story will be tied into the other Wonder Woman movies, also suggesting that the film may arrive before Wonder Woman 3.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” she told the publication. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

Although a third Wonder Woman movie has yet to be officially confirmed, Jenkins revealed last January that the film would not be a period piece, adding last December (when she first brought up plans for an Amazonian spin-off) that she already has the whole plot planned out.

“It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it]. I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between,” she said during CCXP, according to The Hollywood Reporter.“And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

There’s no word yet on a cast for either film. Meanwhile, fans have Wonder Woman 1984 to look forward to. The sequel was originally planned for a June release date, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed it back to August 14.

[h/t: SYFY Wire]