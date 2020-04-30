Disney Is Working On a Live-Action Hercules Remake

Disney is set to transform another one of its animated classics into a live-action film. The Hollywood Reporter says that the studio is working on a remake of Hercules, with Joe and Anthony Russo set to produce, and with Dave Callaham, the writer behind the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Woman 1984 writing the screenplay.

The original film was released in 1997 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, following the adventures of the titular Greek hero, voiced by Tate Donovan. Turned into a mortal as an infant, he’s raised by farmers and later discovers his strength, learning that he can regain his supernatural powers by undergoing a series of trials and demonstrating that he’s a real hero.

THR notes that it’s not clear exactly how this film will turn out: some of its live-action remakes have turned out to be exacting remakes of their original counterparts, while others are allowed to deviate a bit.

The film is the latest in a string of animated-to-live action films from Disney. Most recently, it’s released adaptations of The Lion King and Aladdin, both of which did exceptionally well at the box office, while the studio debuted a live-action version of Lady and the Tramp with the launch of Disney +. The studio has a crowded slate coming up as well. The next film is Mulan, set to hit theaters in July, while adaptations of The Little Mermaid, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, The Sword in the Stone, Lilo & Stitch, Bambi, and others are at various stages of development.