Tiger, Cleric, Scholar, Scout: Revealing Nghi Vo’s When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain

Tor.com Publishing is thrilled to announce that Ruoxi Chen has acquired When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain, the second novella in Nghi Vo’s The Singing Hills cycle, and the standalone sequel to The Empress of Salt and Fortune. For those impatient to return to the world of this silkpunk fantasy and the pleasures of going to war on mammoth, we’re also revealing its stunning cover!

The deal, for World English rights, was brokered by Diana Fox at Fox Literary.

When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain will arrive December 8, 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

“Dangerous, subtle, unexpected and familiar, angry and ferocious and hopeful… The Empress of Salt and Fortune is a remarkable accomplishment of storytelling.”—NPR The cleric Chih finds themself and their companions at the mercy of a band of fierce tigers who ache with hunger. To stay alive until the mammoths can save them, Chih must unwind the intricate, layered story of the tiger and her scholar lover—a woman of courage, intelligence, and beauty—and discover how truth can survive becoming history. Nghi Vo returns to the empire of Ahn and The Singing Hills Cycle in this mesmerizing, lush standalone follow-up to The Empress of Salt and Fortune. Praise for Nghi Vo: “An elegant gut-punch, a puzzle box that unwinds itself in its own way and in its own time. I cannot recommend it highly enough. Gorgeous. Cruel. Perfect. I didn’t know I needed to read this until I did.”—Seanan McGuire “A quiet, wrenching tale of resistance, resilience, and court intrigue.”—R. F. Kuang “A tale of rebellion and fealty that feels both classic and fresh, The Empress of Salt and Fortune is elegantly told, strongly felt, and brimming with rich detail. An epic in miniature, beautifully realised.”—Zen Cho

Applicable AO3 (Archive Of Our Own) tags:

Scholar/Apex Predator

F/F

Stories All the Way Down

Mammoth Scouts Can Get It

Surprise Wedding

All the Tigers

So Many Teeth

Hungry for Poetry

Slow Burn Courtship

Developing Relationship

Nghi Vo lives on the shores of Lake Michigan. Her short fiction has appeared in Strange Horizons, Uncanny Magazine, PodCastle, and Lightspeed, and her short story, “Neither Witch nor Fairy” made the 2014 Tiptree Award Honor List. Nghi mostly writes about food, death, and family, but sometimes detours into blood, love, and rhetoric. She believes in the ritual of lipstick, the power of stories, and the right to change your mind.