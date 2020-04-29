Maze Runner Director Wes Ball Will Direct Adaptation of The First Fifteen Lives Of Harry August

Claire North’s 2014 novel The First Fifteen Lives Of Harry August is set to become a feature film. Wes Ball, the director behind the three Maze Runner films, has been tapped to direct the project, according to Deadline.

North’s book follows a man named Harry August. Born in 1919, he grows up to lead an ordinary life before dying in 1989, only to wake up again upon his birth, with the knowledge of his prior life. He learns that he’s part of a unique group of people, destined to be reborn over and over. He’s invited to an organization called the Cronus Club, who later raise him in later reincarnations.

The novel earned North the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel, and was a finalist for the 2015 Clarke Award.

Melissa Iqbal, who produced The Nevers and wrote for shows like Origin and Humans, adapted the novel. The project is the latest that Ball is associated with. He had been tapped to direct an adaptation of Mouse Guard, but that project was dropped following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios. More recently, Ball has been reportedly tapped to direct another incarnation of the Planet of the Apes franchise, which is now under Disney’s control.