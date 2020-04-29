Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Maze Runner Director Wes Ball Will Direct Adaptation of The First Fifteen Lives Of Harry August

Wed Apr 29, 2020 5:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Claire North’s 2014 novel The First Fifteen Lives Of Harry August is set to become a feature film. Wes Ball, the director behind the three Maze Runner films, has been tapped to direct the project, according to Deadline

North’s book follows a man named Harry August. Born in 1919, he grows up to lead an ordinary life before dying in 1989, only to wake up again upon his birth, with the knowledge of his prior life. He learns that he’s part of a unique group of people, destined to be reborn over and over. He’s invited to an organization called the Cronus Club, who later raise him in later reincarnations.

The novel earned North the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel, and was a finalist for the 2015 Clarke Award.

Melissa Iqbal, who produced The Nevers and wrote for shows like Origin and Humans, adapted the novel. The project is the latest that Ball is associated with. He had been tapped to direct an adaptation of Mouse Guard, but that project was dropped following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios. More recently, Ball has been reportedly tapped to direct another incarnation of the Planet of the Apes franchise, which is now under Disney’s control.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.