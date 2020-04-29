Tor.com

Josiah Bancroft Reveals Books of Babel Book IV Is Titled The Fall of Babel

Wed Apr 29, 2020 11:50am 1 comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Twitter.com/BancroftJosiah

Volume 4 of The Books of Babel will be called The Fall of Babel! Author Josiah Bancroft revealed the news himself in a “super professional trailer” uploaded to Twitter, featuring the covers of the first three books (artwork by Ian Leino) and a special cameo from his FX team.

While the author did not share a synopsis or an official release date, he previously revealed on Twitter that the book is expected to come out in 2021, with the cover to be unveiled next year. He described it as a “husky book,” around the same length as book 3, The Hod King. An official excerpt can be found on Bancroft’s site, and he also shared a quick sneak peek on Twitter last week from a drafting session.

The Fall of Babel follows Senlin AscendsArm of the Sphinx, and The Hod King. Here’s the official synopsis for book 1, from Orbit Books:

The Tower of Babel is the greatest marvel in the world. Immense as a mountain, the ancient Tower holds unnumbered ringdoms, warring and peaceful, stacked one on the other like the layers of a cake. It is a world of geniuses and tyrants, of airships and steam engines, of unusual animals and mysterious machines.

Soon after arriving for his honeymoon at the Tower, the mild-mannered headmaster of a small village school, Thomas Senlin, loses track of his wife, Marya, in the crowds. Senlin’s search carries him through madhouses, ballrooms, and burlesque theaters. He must survive betrayal, assassination, and the long guns of a flying fortress. But if he hopes to find his wife, he will have to do more than just survive.

This quiet man of letters must become a man of action.

