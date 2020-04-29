Josiah Bancroft Reveals Books of Babel Book IV Is Titled The Fall of Babel

Screenshot: Twitter.com/BancroftJosiah

Volume 4 of The Books of Babel will be called The Fall of Babel! Author Josiah Bancroft revealed the news himself in a “super professional trailer” uploaded to Twitter, featuring the covers of the first three books (artwork by Ian Leino) and a special cameo from his FX team.

While the author did not share a synopsis or an official release date, he previously revealed on Twitter that the book is expected to come out in 2021, with the cover to be unveiled next year. He described it as a “husky book,” around the same length as book 3, The Hod King. An official excerpt can be found on Bancroft’s site, and he also shared a quick sneak peek on Twitter last week from a drafting session.

My super professional trailer for Book IV. My FX team went *WAY* over budget. I hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/lsvfWdzOkU — JosiahWillSeeYouSoon (@BancroftJosiah) April 28, 2020

Book IV— 185,000 words and counting.

From today's drafting session: pic.twitter.com/CS5AIM8hxM — JosiahWillSeeYouSoon (@BancroftJosiah) April 22, 2020

The Fall of Babel follows Senlin Ascends, Arm of the Sphinx, and The Hod King. Here’s the official synopsis for book 1, from Orbit Books: