We Could Be Getting a Goonies Sequel from the Creator of The Goldbergs

Tue Apr 28, 2020 11:23am 4 comments Favorite This
The Goonies 2 just might be happening after all? On Monday, The Goldbergs creator/showrunner Adam F. Goldberg revealed on Twitter that he’s been secretly working on a sequel to the 1985 cult classic for the past 9 years. While this is probably true for…well, more people than you’d think…he has one thing they don’t: a big meeting scheduled with The Goonies director Richard Donner.

Or at least, he did. Goldberg revealed in the tweet that the meeting (originally scheduled for March 4) was canceled due to the lockdown, but promised that “THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes.”

The writer/producer didn’t reveal any details about the plot or the characters, but he did include a picture of the screenplay that came with some clues for eagle-eyed followers. It appears that the sequel is tentatively The Goonies II: Never Say Die, and that at one point the film takes place in Oregon. (The only visible corner of the script reads, in scraps, “We SMASH to Copper Bones” and “Museum. NOW we’re in Oregon.”

He also revealed a little bit about the sequel’s inception, which appears to have been at least partially inspired by a fan-made poster for his Goonies episode of The Goldbergs:

Of course, this is very far from the first time Hollywood has tried to make a Goonies 2. Various efforts have been in the works since at least 2004 (including an idea for a musical adaptation by Goonies writer and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus in 2007), and in 2014, Donner revealed that he wanted to bring back all the original stars for a sequel that was in the works. That was pretty much the last we heard of it, until the 35th anniversary Goonies reunion on Monday, held by Josh Gad and attended by Donner, Columbus, Steven Spielberg, much of the main cast, and Cyndi Lauper.

“Chris, Dick and I—and Lauren [Shuler Donner]—have had a lot of conversations about it,” Spielberg said during the reunion, per Deadline. “Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.”

Donner did not mention Goldberg’s script (which he has yet to read) but he did joke: “How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?”

Guess we’ll find out if The Goonies II: Never Say Die ends up on the big screen.

In other Goonies-related news, a pilot was picked up by Fox in February that follows a teacher and three film students who try to make a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies. It will be written by The Bold Type‘s Sarah Watson and directed and executive produced by The Newsroom‘s Greg Mottola. There’s no word yet on any production details or a cast.

