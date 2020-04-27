Mon Mothma Will Return for the Star Wars Cassian Andor Show

Screenshot: Disney

Mon Motha is coming back! The Hollywood Reporter reports that Genevieve O’Reilly will be reprising her Rogue One role in Disney+’s as-yet untitled Cassian Andor spinoff series, amid several new cast and crew announcements.

She’ll be joined by Denise Gough, whose role in the show has not been revealed. Previously, Variety reported that actors Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller were in final negotiations to join the series, also in undisclosed roles, and their inclusion in the new THR article seems to indicate that their casting is now confirmed. Meanwhile, of course, Diego Luna will be reprising his now possibly titular role as Cassian Andor.

Also included in THR‘s report: Apparently, Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, who was brought on in October by Lucasfilm to direct the pilot and write one or two more episodes, has been promoted to showrunner, replacing Stephen Schiff. Gilroy will continue to direct the pilot, THR reports, and possibly an additional episode as well. There’s no word on whether this means Schiff will also be stepping down from his role in the writing team, which included him, Tony Gilroy, Tony’s brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), and Beau Willimon (House of Cards).

In February, Luna said the series was scheduled to shoot later this year, but a week later, Geeks WorldWide reported filming would be pushed back due to “script issues.” (Gilroy’s reported promotion to showrunner seems to support this.) Now, of course, the show is just one of many putting production on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There’s no word currently on when production might resume or when the series will premiere.