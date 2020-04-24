Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch Jaskier Read Lustily From The Witcher Story Where He Is Introduced

Fri Apr 24, 2020 3:29pm Post a comment Favorite This

The Witcher was an unexpectedly (well maybe not so unexpectedly) popular hit when it debuted late last year on Netflix, and now, we’re stuck waiting for the second season to arrive.

In the meantime, we can listen to Joey Batey, who plays the bard Jaskier, read an excerpt from the framing story for “The Edge of the World”, from Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Last Wish, a story that appeared in the show’s second episode.

The reading follows others that Netflix has put together since last December, when it released a video of Henry Cavill reading from the same book. The Last Wish is the first installment from the series, a collection of short stories that introduces the world and the story’s main characters, including Jaskier — who as Batey points out, was named Dandelion in the book.

In this video, Batey is reading from the short story “The Edge of the World”, which is the sixth story in The Last Wish. It’s about the first time that Jaskier and Geralt go off together on an adventure as they go off to a remote village to deal with a troublesome deovel.

Batey proves to be a good narrator, and we applaud Netflix’s efforts to feature their actors reading from the works that they’re basing their shows on. Maybe it’ll be a trend that catches on.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.