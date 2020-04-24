Here’s the Cover for Jim Butcher’s New Dresden Files Novel Battle Ground

Author photo by: Karen Hacker. Cover artist: Chris McGrath

Last month, Jim Butcher dropped a bombshell announcement on his fans. His long-awaited next installment of his Dresden Files series, Peace Talks, would not only hit bookstores this summer, but it would be followed up months later with a second installment, Battle Ground.

Today during Penguin Random House’s virtual convention in r/Fantasy, the publisher unveiled the cover for the novel.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the urban fantasy series’ first installment, Storm Front, and it’s been five years since the last installment of the series, Skin Game, hit stores. Accordingly, Penguin Random House is going all out to promote it, releasing a big teaser trailer for the next installment, Peace Talks, which hits stores on July 14th.

With the trailer came an unexpected announcement: months after Peace Talks hits stores, Butcher would follow up with the 17th installment of the series, Battle Ground, which hits stores on September 29th.

In a live stream, Butcher noted that he had intended to experiment with his next Dresden Files novel, but that it grew in the telling. Rather than release a massive tome, or split the manuscript into two parts, he opted to simply rework the draft into two separate novels.