Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Here’s the Cover for Jim Butcher’s New Dresden Files Novel Battle Ground

Fri Apr 24, 2020 6:38pm 3 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Author photo by: Karen Hacker. Cover artist: Chris McGrath

Last month, Jim Butcher dropped a bombshell announcement on his fans. His long-awaited next installment of his Dresden Files series, Peace Talks, would not only hit bookstores this summer, but it would be followed up months later with a second installment, Battle Ground.

Today during Penguin Random House’s virtual convention in r/Fantasy, the publisher unveiled the cover for the novel.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the urban fantasy series’ first installment, Storm Front, and it’s been five years since the last installment of the series, Skin Game, hit stores. Accordingly, Penguin Random House is going all out to promote it, releasing a big teaser trailer for the next installment, Peace Talks, which hits stores on July 14th.

With the trailer came an unexpected announcement: months after Peace Talks hits stores, Butcher would follow up with the 17th installment of the series, Battle Ground, which hits stores on September 29th.

Image: Penguin Random House / Chris McGrath

In a live stream, Butcher noted that he had intended to experiment with his next Dresden Files novel, but that it grew in the telling. Rather than release a massive tome, or split the manuscript into two parts, he opted to simply rework the draft into two separate novels.

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.