Tonight! Doctor Who Stars to Unite on BBC’s “Big Night In”

This Thursday, April 23, ten Doctor Who Doctors will be uniting for a special cause. The BBC reports that Jodie Whittaker (Doctor number 13), Peter Capaldi (12), Matt Smith (11), David Tennant (10, but actually really 11 and 12 it’s a whole thing), Paul McGann (8), Sylvester McCoy (7), Colin Baker (6), Peter Davison (5), Tom Baker (4), and Jo Martin (we don’t yet know!) will all be appearing on BBC One’s fundraising telethon The Big Night In.

According to the publication, the Doctors have recorded a message to thank doctors and other healthcare workers who have been on the front-lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To watch, you should tune in at 8 pm BST/3 pm EST, or catch the clip after on the BBC One website.

The Doctor Who family has been keeping very active during lockdown, filming PSAs, holding watch-parties, and releasing new material to encourage folks to stay home. So far, we’ve gotten brand-new lore-expanding short stories from Chris Chibnall, Steven Moffat, Peter McTighe, and Paul Cornell, an “emergency transmission” from the Thirteenth Doctor herself, a video message from Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) penned by Neil Gaiman, and episode live-tweets from Moffat and Russell T. Davies. Meanwhile, Big Finish is making one Doctor Who audio play per week available to download for free until the end of May.

David Tennant and comedian and beloved Doctor Who companion Catherine Tate will also act out a follow-up to this classic skit:

